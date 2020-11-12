Packers seek to hand Jaguars their 8th consecutive loss

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers seek to improve their record to 7-2 as they host the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville has lost seven straight games since a season-opening victory over Indianapolis. Jacksonville rookie quarterback Jake Luton made his first career start last week and went 26 of 38 for 304 yards with one touchdown run and one touchdown pass. Green Bay’s Davante Adams is tied for second in the NFL with eight touchdown catches despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.