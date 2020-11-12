NY judge urged to reject moving border wall case to Colorado

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to reject a request by a Colorado man to move his trial over an alleged border wall fundraising scam from New York to his home state. The Manhattan prosecutors wrote in legal papers Thursday that moving Timothy Shea’s trial would put a costly burden on the government and the courts and inconvenience witnesses that include investors he ripped off. They matched every one of Shea’s arguments to move the trial with a reason why it should remain in New York. Shea has pleaded not guilty along with his co-defendants. Those co-defendants include Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist.