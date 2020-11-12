Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies in UK held in custody

LONDON (AP) — A nurse accused of killing eight babies and trying to kill another 10 at a hospital in northwest England has been remanded into custody. Thirty-year-old Lucy Letby has been charged with murder and attempted murder. She appeared in Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via video link. She sat behind a desk, next to her lawyer, and confirmed her name, date of birth and home address. No pleas were entered and Letby will appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday. Letby was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool. The deaths took place between June 2015 and June 2016.