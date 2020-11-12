November 2020 Jefferson Award: Don Zais

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)—A Marshfield retiree is our Jefferson Award honoree for November.

Don Zais is a longtime volunteer.

He gives his time to Habitat for Humanity, AARP tax preparation, and serves as an elf delivering food collected during the Rotary Winter Wonderland.

"I just enjoy it and have dedicated my life to it," Don Zais said.

Friends call him Mr. Habitat.

"You want to be involved because Don is such a great role model," Tom Bittner said.

Through Habitat he helped coordinate the building of at least 15 homes.

Now the group is taking on other projects.

"We do ramps that make homes more accessible and put in grab bars to make showers safe for people," Zais says.

He has a simple reason for liking these smaller projects.

"We can help more people rather than doing just one home for a family," Zais explains.

This volunteer looks forward to making a difference in the lives of others.

"It gives you a good warm feeling inside," Zais says. "I feel like I helped somebody."