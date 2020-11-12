Mixed Precip this Evening and Chilly Stretch Ahead

The second cold front this week will be making its way through the area this evening. This system, unlike the one a few days ago, will only bring a few light rain and snow showers as well as much cooler temperatures.

As the cold front moves through, expect to see a mixed bag of precipitation. Showers will likely start as a drizzle and then progress to a flurry. The core of the moisture will carry light snow; however, it will likely not affect travel concerns too much, if at all, as accumulations will be less than an inch. The cold front will turn the southwest's winds to the Northwest and continue to blow around 10 miles an hour. Winds from the NW will bring cooler air, dropping the overnight temperature to around 21 degrees.

As the frigid air sits in the area, Friday will not be able to warm up much. The early hours will still have a filtering cloud, but most of Friday will be sunny. Unfortunately, the sunshine will not be enough to warm the air as the high temperature is only forecast to hit 33 degrees. Winds from the west will range from 10-15 miles an hour, making it feel a few degrees below the temperature.

Saturday will warm to the low 40s but as clouds move in, so does increasing moisture. Evening and overnight hours on Saturday will see rain showers, which will carry into Sunday morning. Sunday will start with a mix of Rain/Mix/Snow, however primarily snow. Showers will end by midday, but it will still be blustery and chilly as temperatures will drop through the entirety of the day.

Monday will be just as chilly as our Friday with a forecast temperature of 34. Fortunately, temperatures begin to rise, albeit slowly. Tuesday - Friday is looking to steadily increase from the mid-30s to the upper 40s so the majority of the week will be much milder.

Enjoy the remainder of your Thursday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 12-November 2020

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather in the Lower Mississippi Valley during the afternoon and early evening hours. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Bovina MS. Morning thunderstorms drenched Atlanta TX with more than four inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)