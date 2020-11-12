Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saul Sanchez came to the U.S. from Mexico hoping to save the life of his daughter, who had kidney failure. He did save her and ended up building a life in America. Sanchez spent 30 years working alongside other immigrants and refugees at a meatpacking plant in rural Colorado that would become a coronavirus hotspot. Sanchez’s family described him as an unpretentious man who wore the same Denver Broncos shirt too often and frequently complimented his wife’s cooking of tortillas and beans. He had gray hair, thick eyebrows and decades worth of laugh lines inscribed on his cheeks. “He just enjoyed the smallest thing,” says his wife.