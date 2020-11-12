Light rain and snow later today

Two storm systems will affect the area over the next week or so. In between the chances of precipitation we should experience a fair amount of sun but the temperatures will remain on the cool side.

Today: Increasing clouds with an 80% chance of light rain and snow showers late in the afternoon.

High: 44 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Any light rain and snow showers ending early, then turning partly cloudy and cold later.

Low: 21 Wind: NW around 10

Friday: Becoming sunny and cold.

High: 34 Wind: West 10-15

For this Thursday, there will be a little sun early on, then increasing clouds as a weak cold front moves in from the west. This cold front will produce a chance of light rain and snow showers by late afternoon through early evening. Most of the snow will melt as it falls but the might be a couple of locations that end up with a dusting or half inch. Highs will reach the upper 30s in the north to near 50 in the far south (around Wisconsin Dells). Most areas will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

After the front moves through, the wind will turn to the northwest tonight and bring in much colder air. On Friday we will see plenty of sun but highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. Put on a warmer coat.

Over the weekend a stronger low pressure system will move up from the south and bring the clouds back on Saturday as well as produce a good chance of rain in the evening and overnight into Sunday morning. The rain might mix with snow in the far north. Highs on Saturday should reach the low 40s. As the low pressure system moves away on Sunday, some colder air will move behind it and this will change the rain over to snow and there might be some accumulation in spots through midday or early afternoon on Sunday. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday.

The weather will stay cool early next week and it will be mainly dry. Highs on Monday will only top out in the low to mid 30s. On Tuesday we should have variable clouds and highs in the 30s. By Wednesday, the mercury might raise back up into the low 40s.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thirty-three cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings soared into the 70s and 80s from the Southern and Central Plains to the Southern and Middle Atlantic Coast Region. The afternoon high of 80 degrees at Scottsbluff NE was a record for November, and highs of 76 degrees at Rapid City SD and 81 degrees at Chattanooga TN were the warmest of record for so late in the season. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)