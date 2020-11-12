Judge to weigh bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge is being asked to decide whether to grant bond for a father and son charged in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory and Travis McMichael were scheduled to appear Thursday before Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in the port city of Brunswick. They have been jailed since their arrests in May more than two months after they chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood. Attorneys for the McMichaels, who are white, have also filed legal motions asking the judge to toss out two of the charges against them, including malice murder, arguing the indictment was flawed.