Hunger Task Force, Feeding Wisconsin receive $10 million grant

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Two of Wisconsin's largest hunger relief organizations are getting $10 million in additional funds to help serve community members in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came from Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Thursday morning. It brings the total investment into Wisconsin agricultural and food industries during the pandemic to $75 million.

Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each receive $5 million in grant funding to help purchase food for distribution, and food storage and transportation.

This is the third grant under the Food Security Initiative. Ahead of it were a $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant and a $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant.