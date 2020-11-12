Hong Kong pro-democracy legislators hand in resignations

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators have began resigning in protest one day after the government ousted four members of their camp. The 15 remaining members of the bloc have said they will resign en masse in a show of solidarity after China’s central government in Beijing passed a resolution this week that led to the four lawmakers’ disqualification. Most of the 15 did not attend a regular session of the legislature on Thursday, and some later handed in resignation letters. China sharply criticized the move. Its Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office called the mass resignation “an open challenge” against the authority of the central government and Hong Kong’s constitution.