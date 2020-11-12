Getting Answers: How effective are at-home COVID-19 tests?

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to several at-home coronavirus tests, and one Madison-based company hopes that will help curb the pandemic.

"Our hope here is really that these tests just provide a convenient way for folks to get tested," Scott Larrivee, a spokesperson for Exact Sciences, said Wednesday.

Larrivee said the tests are very similar to the tests used at community testing sites across the state.

They are nasal swab PCR tests, which means they test for active COVID-19 infections. Once someone collects the sample, they mail the test back and should have their results within a few days.

Larrivee said when the FDA was granting the emergency authorization, the agency tested if at-home tests are as effective as tests performed by a medical professional.

Larrivee said they are, and the sentiment is repeated on Exact Sciences' website, which states, "studies showed that the COVID-19 test from Exact Sciences Laboratories had 100% agreement with both positive and negative results from another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test."

"This is a test on par and basically the same thing as people are getting at the community testing sites," Larrivee said.

Exact Sciences partnered with United Way of Dane County to provide 3,000 at-home tests. Larrivee said the goal is to help more people know if they're infected.

The distribution from United Way is a bit different than how Exact Sciences typically sends out it's home tests.

Larrivee said they're normally a bit harder to access.

"There still needs to be a healthcare provider involved," he said. "This isn't something you can go to your local grocery store or gas station to pick up."

However, not all home tests operate in the same manner. There are a number of FDA-authorized tests available online, though they often require a set of questions regarding symptoms and possible exposure before they can be bought.

As health experts have stressed the importance of testing to getting the pandemic under control, Larrivee said Exact Sciences hopes convenient tests will make the process easier for everyone.

"Unfortunately, the COVID numbers are going in the wrong direction, so we hope this helps, but we know it's not a solution to our problem," he said. "But we hope it can get some people some needed answers at a tough time.