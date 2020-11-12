France’s Sarkozy seeks closure of Libyan corruption case

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy wants authorities to drop an investigation into alleged illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by the regime of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. A French-Lebanese businessman this week backtracked on claims he made in 2016 that he had handed Sarkozy suitcases of Libyan cash. Sarkozy, who denies wrongdoing, has been given preliminary corruption charges in the case. Sarkozy said late Wednesday that he would ask investigators to drop the charges against him, and sue the businessman for defamation. Sarkozy is embroiled in other legal troubles and faces trial later this month in an unrelated corruption case.