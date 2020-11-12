Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public. The goal eventually is to make them readily available, like the flu shot. Thursday’s agreement with major chain drug stores, grocery market pharmacies and other chains and networks covers about 3 in 5 of pharmacies in all 50 states and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico. It looks ahead to a time next spring when yet-to-be-approved vaccines will start to become available beyond priority groups such as health care workers and nursing home residents.