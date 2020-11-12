Dealing with COVID fatigue as the holiday season approaches

(WAOW)- It's been eight months without large gatherings, hardly any hugs, and a whole lot of zoom-ing.

For most, we have been experiencing coronavirus fatigue, and not knowing how much longer this will go on makes it worse.

News 9 spoke to 24-year-old Nathan Drummond, a Weston resident who moved out on his own less than a year ago.

An important chapter in his adult life he didn't think would be taken over by the pandemic.

"Being out of my own was going to be this exciting time to do whatever I want when ever I wanted so to speak," said Drummond.

Although on most days he buries himself with work, COVID-19 did not make socializing in a new town any easier.

"I live alone so it is very little human interaction and leading into the winter months I have not been able to eat outside or socialize as much," Drummond said.

Drummond still finds ways to keep himself busy and help deal with the stress that most of us are feeling with the pandemic.

"I try to hun,t but the hunting land is a ways away but I got my bow ready to go," he said.

Like many, Drummond's holiday plans are still up in the air.

"Sitting alone in your tiny apartment during the holidays is never enjoyable," he said.

"I tell people this is one year out of very many years to come," said Lee Shipway of Peaceful Solutions Counseling.

Shipway said it is all about perspective, you sacrificing one year of gatherings will be made up for in the future.

"If they were to pass away from the virus then you wouldn't have any future Thanksgivings or Christmas with them," Shipway said.

Shipway suggests setting up virtual happy hour with friends and family or try to sit down for dinner at the same time.

She also said you do not have to dread the holidays coming up if you are alone. Try postponing until the COVID-19 situation gets better and that way you have something to look forward to.