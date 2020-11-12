Dad: Teen, found dead in Malaysia, couldn’t survive jungle

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The father of a French-Irish teenager who was found dead last year near a Malaysian jungle resort after vanishing on a holiday says his daughter would not have had the stamina or instinct to survive for days in the jungle. Sebastien Quoirin told an inquest into Nora Anne Quoirin’s death that the condition of the 15-year-old’s body also didn’t support the police theory that she ventured out of the family’s cottage on her own, walked and hid in the forest. Nora’s disappearance in August last year sparked a massive search before her naked body was found nine days later. Her family believes she was abducted because she had mental and physical disabilities.