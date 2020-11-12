D.C. Everest quarantines entire football team, some coaching staff

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — D.C Everest High School is quarantining its entire football team and some of the coaching staff, according to Athletic Director James Sekel.

Sekel told News 9 that a number of positive tests among other factors are the reason for the quarantine.

All players were informed of the quarantine Wednesday night, and it went into effect on Thursday.

Sekel says the decision for quarantine was made through reviewing film and interviewing personnel.

The team announced last night that they were ending their season in a tweet last night, which also states that the Marathon County Health Department recommended the team quarantine.