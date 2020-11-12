Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus deaths have surpassed 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts. Health officials are cautioning that the actual toll is likely much higher because of fatalities not attributed to COVID-19. The state recorded its first pandemic death on March 20. The toll quickly grew amid deadly outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including the deaths of 76 veterans at a soldiers’ home in Holyoke. Massachusetts has the sixth-highest death toll in the nation behind New York, Texas, California, New Jersey and Florida. Some of the biggest caseloads and death counts have been in and around Boston, in places where the Black and Latinx populations are largest.