Belize hands opposition resounding electoral victory

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — After three successive terms in the opposition, Belize’s People’s United Party (PUP) is expected to swear in its leader John Briceno as prime minister Thursday after romping to victory in the country’s general elections. It was a massive victory for the PUP, sweeping 26 of the 31 seats that were up for grabs in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections. The vote came amid concern over the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the small Central American country and a stagnant economy. The Belize Elections and Boundaries Department, which conducted the general elections, reported that 81% of the registered voters cast their ballots.