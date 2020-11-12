Athens woman wins Trig’s shopping spree, takes home over $1000 worth of food

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Trig's gave community members a chance to win a two minute and forty-nine second shopping spree.

Trig's offered the spree and other prizes in recognition of its 49th anniversary of operation.

Alice Gore of Athens was picked this year.

"They drew my name and they called me and Tim told me I won a prize," recalled Gore. "And then he told me I won the big prize, which was very exciting."

Gore was referring to Store Director Tim Plevak, who enjoys letting people know they won.

"Oh, it's the best call of the year," said Plevak. "To give somebody a call and tell them they won a prize and then, when you explain what prize they won and you hear them yell on the other end and get all excited."

"I hope I didn't scream too much on the phone at Tim," added Gore.

Gore went in with a game plan that included utility items, a variety of fish, and other meat.

The two minutes and forty-nine seconds passed quickly, but Gore made the most of it.

Her final bill would have been $1,275.02.

"I will share some with my family," Gore said afterward.

She plans to give some of the hams to her extended family since they don't plan to get together this year.

"It's just a great opportunity," she added. "I never thought I'd be that lucky to have my name drawn. Once again, I'd like to thank Trig's for giving me the opportunity and for drawing my name."