Alaska’s sole member the US House tests positive for COVID

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after winning his 25th term in the U.S. House. The 87-year-old representative made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote that he’s feeling strong, following proper protocols and was working from home in Alaska. He also asked for privacy. A message sent to his spokesman wasn’t immediately returned Last March, Young spoke to a group of senior citizens and downplayed the virus, saying it was overblown and fueled by the media. He called the coronavirus the “beer virus.”