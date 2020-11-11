 Skip to Content

Wisconsin reports another 7,000 COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at an all time high.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 7,048 cases — 25 cases shy of Tuesday's record. This brings the total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 285,891. Of these cases, 219,304 or 76.7% of cases are considered recovered.

The state also reports 62 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total lost to 2,457, or 0.9% of confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,070 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, again setting a record of hospitalizations. The total of COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased 22 to 418 individuals.

As of Tuesday the North Central region had 228 COVID-19 patients, 39 of which in the ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

