Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A public health official has told business leaders that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic from worsening in Wisconsin is to “triple down,” individually and collectively, on public health measures. Wisconsin once again set records for new daily positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday. Dr. Mark Kaufman, the chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said during a virtual meeting of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that residents must take action to stop the spread. He says we “really know” what works: wearing masks, keeping a social distance, avoiding indoor gatherings, and frequently washing hands.