Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health leaders are sounding more alarms about the rapidly spreading coronavirus, urging public policy makers to come together and form a united front against the virus that shows no signs of abating.

Dr. Mark Kaufman, the chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said during a virtual meeting of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that residents must take action to stop the spread.

He says we "really know" what works: wearing masks, keeping a social distance, avoiding indoor gatherings, and frequently washing hands. The state reported more than 7,000 new confirmed cases Wednesday.