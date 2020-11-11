Winter Storm Warning until WED 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Price, Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&