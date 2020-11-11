Winter Storm Warning until WED 4:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning until WED 4:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Price, Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
