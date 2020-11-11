WI DMV eases license renewal process for seniors

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Motor Vehicles wants to make it a little easier for senior citizens with COVID concerns to renew their drivers license.

First, the DMV will give all Wisconsin drivers over the age of 60 a little more time to renew without a late fee. The agency has extended that deadline to January 21, 2021.

While those over the age of 65 must renew in person, they can fill out the required form online ahead of time and make an appointment. They are encouraged to share any concerns with a DMV agent when they arrive.

Find the form and make an appointment by clicking here.