Wausau West to hold live streamed theatre production

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau West High School is bringing the excitement of live theatre to your home this weekend.

Their production of "Murder at Rundown Abbey" will take place over live stream. Students will perform from the auditorium in masks, and there will be no in-person audience in attendance.

Drama advisor Cindi Strobel said she hopes it brings some joy and excitement to those stuck at home.

"I hope they get the enjoyment of theatre. Livestreaming theatre isn't worse, it's just different," she said.

Performances will be held November 13 and 14 at 7 pm, and November 15 at 2 pm.

For ticket information, click here.