Wausau East preforms “echo taps” on veterans day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in 2020's eleventh month, the sound of taps echoed through the Wausau East courtyard.

Senior Thomas Euting performed with Band Director Robert Perkins. "This past year before COVID hit, I had the honor of playing taps at the veterans home for all of the retired veterans there," said Euting.

Taps and other performances were recorded by the school and will soon be shared with senior veterans through North Central Healthcare.