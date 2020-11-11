Walk raises awareness on veteran suicide rates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans and supporters gathered at Marathon Park on Wednesday to raise awareness for suicide rates among those who served.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 17 Veterans die by suicide every day.

Walk organizer Don Hillebrandt said, "the biggest thing that helps veterans is talking with other people, other veterans."

The event wrapped up around 2 p.m. on Wednesday but those involved hope said the conversation should continue.

Veterans in crisis are encouraged to call 800-273-8255 and press 1.

A 3 digit suicide hotline recently received federal approval but will not be active until 2022.