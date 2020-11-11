Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. is celebrating this Veterans Day with virtual gatherings and spectator-free parades. Many of the traditional ceremonies have been canceled this year because of the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of veterans. Several of the nation’s veterans homes are fighting new outbreaks and are barring visitors. In New York City, a quiet parade of military vehicles with no spectators rolled through Manhattan Wednesday. President Donald Trump took part in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony. So far, about 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 at facilities run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.