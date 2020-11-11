Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday. It will be his first public appearance after spending the last several days holed up at the White House tweeting angry, baseless claims of voter fraud after his election loss. Trump hasn’t made public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency. But he’s offered a barrage of postings on Twitter alleging unfounded claims of irregularities in voting in several battleground states that went for Biden. Trump will be joined at Arlington National Cemetery by first lady Melania Trump as well Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.