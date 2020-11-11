 Skip to Content

Travelers to Spain must provide negative COVID-19 test

11:05 am

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Health Ministry said Wednesday that foreign travelers from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit Spain. The ministry said that starting Nov. 23, travelers to Spain will be required to submit a negative test result from within 72 hours prior to their planned departure. They will be able to do so via the internet or with a document before boarding a plane. The proof of being virus-free before traveling will come on top of the temperature checks performed on arriving passengers at Spain’s airports. The measure will apply to countries designated as “high risk.”

Associated Press

