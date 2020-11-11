Seasonal and unsettled at times

It was great to have so much sunshine Wednesday if it was chilly. We will just have a few clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. The wind will be from the south to southwest at 4-10 mph. Thursday should bring increasing clouds as the next cold front approaches. It will bring a good chance of some rain and snow showers in the late afternoon and evening. The amounts overall look pretty minor. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s with south winds around 10 becoming west late in the day.

A brief shot of cool air will move in Friday with lows around 21 and highs around 35. At least we should have plenty of sunshine.

Saturday is shaping up mostly cloudy and breezy as gusty south winds develop ahead of the next low pressure system in the Plains. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs in the low 40s. It now appears rain from that system will hold off until Saturday night. We could receive about 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain by early Sunday. Strong west winds behind that low pressure will be the rule Sunday along with lots of clouds. There will probably be some scattered rain and snow showers as well, especially in the northern half of the area. After lows in the mid 30s, the temperature will just climb a few degrees up to 39.

Sunshine will return Monday with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 30s. A weak disturbance may pass through the region Tuesday morning causing a small chance of snow showers, mainly in northern Wisconsin. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s.

Next Wednesday looks partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer again as highs warm to the upper 40s. We might even reach 50 degrees on Thursday the 19th.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 11-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1940 - An Armistice Day storm raged across the Great Lakes Region and the Upper Midwest. A blizzard left 49 dead in Minnesota, and gales on Lake Michigan caused ship wrecks resulting in another 59 deaths. Up to seventeen inches of snow fell in Iowa, and at Duluth MN the barometric pressure reached 28.66 inches. The blizzard claimed a total of 154 lives, and killed thousands of cattle in Iowa. Whole towns were isolated by huge snowdrifts. (David Ludlum)

1955 - An early arctic outbreak set many November temperature records across Oregon and Washington. The severe cold damaged shrubs and fruit trees. Readings plunged to near zero in western Washington, and dipped to 19 degrees below zero in the eastern part of the state. (David Ludlum)