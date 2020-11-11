Safe Elections Task Force discusses weapons ban at polling places

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Safe Elections Task Force for the city of Wausau met Wednesday evening to discuss a weapons ban at polling places. Task force members also discussed a recap of how the November 3 election went.

The group voted in favor of a weapons ban at polling places, looking to adopt the same one as the weapons ban in place at city hall.

It will only be in effect when the location is being used as a polling place.

The Public Health and Safety Committee will take up the matter at a future meeting.

As for an election recap, clerk Leslie Kremer said there were around 1,300 new voter registrants, over 19,000 ballots cast, and the elections staff finished counting the ballots before midnight.