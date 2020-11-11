Resource drive-through for Marathon County Veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- United Healthcare and Marathon County Veteran Services provided 200 health and resource bags to veterans on Wednesday.

Originally, they planned another event to serve and honor veterans but due to the pandemic, the plan changed. Veteran Services Officer Jill Geoffroy said, "rather than just canceling it, we tried for a drive-through option that we hope will serve veterans."

The bags included face masks, hand sanitizer, a touch-free tool, an eyeglass cleaning/repair kit, pins, a stress ball, a toothbrush/paste, along with numerous agency and business brochures about programs & services available to Veterans.

The event went from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. but resources are available every day at 212 River Drive. You can learn more about Veteran Services here.