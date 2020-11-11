Pittsville Elementary students get creative to honor veterans

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do many things. Because of that, Pittsville Elementary School couldn't honor our veterans the way they normally do, but they knew they wanted to still do something to say thank you.

"At home, we take time to celebrate, we make a list of all of our family members who are veterans, and then we just have a big celebration," said Conner Rademan a 5th grader at Pittsville Elementary school.

While Conner and his family celebrate in their own way at home, around the corner to his elementary school, students and staff would typically honor our veterans with a parade; but this year with COVID-19 and concerns over health, they needed to get creative. So the 4th and 5th graders decided to make signs.

These signs, showing their dedication to our country's veterans.

Tessa Krueger, also a 5th grader at Pittsville Elementary School said, "it took a process to do it because we had to do step-by-step." Now that the hard part is done, these students are proud of their work.

Conner said, "every morning when I’m riding the bus we try to look for each other's signs like 'hey that’s my sign' or 'oh that’s not my sign.'" Adding to that, Tessa said, "it feels really good because we could still celebrate them."

The students hope by this time next year they can continue honoring our veterans the way they used to.