Oneida Co. will hold evening community flu shot clinic

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Oneida County is going will be holding an evening community flu clinic.

On Monday, November 17, residents can get a flu vaccine at the Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) from 4-7 pm.

"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever in 2020-2021. It will help protect you, your family and your community from the flu," a press release from OCHD said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, a flu vaccine can help save medical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients. A flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu."

OCHD has flu vaccines available for anyone 6 months and older, and the vaccine is free for children 18 and under. They accept several types of health insurance and have options for those with out it.

To register, visit the OCHD website and fill out the form for adult or child.