Off-and-on sun for the next few days

The landscape will start to dry out today as more sun returns. Even with more sun, temperatures will not return to what we had last week. It will be more normal November weather going forward.

Today (Veterans Day): Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 41 Wind: West 10-15, becoming SW

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 27 Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a 70% chance of light rain and snow showers later in the afternoon.

High: 44 Wind: SW 5-15

Some clouds will be in the area early in the morning, otherwise we should have a good amount of sun developing for today with highs reaching the low 40s this afternoon. A west to southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph will add a little chill to the air so you will want to to have a warmer sweatshirt or jacket on for today.

Conditions will remain dry for tonight and the first half of Thursday, then a weak trough of low pressure will move through our area late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. This will increase the clouds and bring a few light rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s before the precipitation arrives.

Winds will turn to a more northwesterly direction on Friday. This will clear out the clouds and drop the temperatures a bit. The last day of the work week will be bright but chilly with highs only in the 30s.

There will be a slight warm-up over the weekend with the mercury rising into the upper 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday, however, precipitation could move in once again. As of now it looks like the highest chance of some light rain and snow will be later in the day on Saturday and continuing into Sunday morning.

Scattered sun should return to the area for the early and middle part of next week. Cold conditions will develop on Monday, then we should see a warm-up. Some 50 degree temps are not out of the question for the middle of next week.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1911 - The central U.S. experienced perhaps its most dramatic cold wave of record. During the early morning temperatures across the Central Plains ranged from 68 degrees at Kansas City to 4 above North Platte NE. In Kansas City, the temperature warmed to a record 76 degrees by late morning before the arctic front moved in from the northwest. Skies become overcast, winds shifted to the northwest, and the mercury began to plummet. By early afternoon it was cold enough to snow, and by midnight the temperature had dipped to a record cold reading of 11 degrees above zero. Oklahoma City also established a record high of 83 degrees and record low of 17 degrees that same day. In southeastern Kansas, the temperature at Independence plunged from 83 degrees to 33 degrees in just one hour. The arctic cold front produced severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Mississippi Valley, and a blizzard in the Ohio Valley