NTC to offer new medical assistant apprenticeship program

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Northcentral Technical College will soon offer a pilot program that will allow students to train as medical assistants.

Students will learn administrative duties like billing and coding, as well as clinical tasks like taking vital signs and drawing blood. At the end of the one year program, students will have a technical diploma and other credentials.

"To fill that need, to fill that gap, and use the model of apprenticeship to increase the apprentice's skills and education and to help the workforce need right now," said Katie Metko, apprenticeship manager at NTC.

The program kicks off at the start of the spring semester, beginning in late January.