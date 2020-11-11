North Korea calls UN nuclear watchdog `a marionette’ of West

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is calling the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog “a marionette dancing to the tune” of hostile Western countries. And it is rejecting the agency’s information about the country’s nuclear program, calling it “grossly distorted” and based on “guesswork and fabrication.” North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Kim Song delivered the rebuke at a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Executive Director Rafael Grossi told the meeting that North Korea’s nuclear activities are “deeply regrettable” and “a clear violation” of Security Council resolutions. The IAEA has not had inspectors in North Korea since 2009.