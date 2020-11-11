New BMW has classic grille – but for sensors, not airflow

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luxury carmaker BMW is showing off a new SUV it says will provide the direction for its future electric models. The iX is a long, sleek vehicle combining elements of both an SUV and a conventional car; the company calls it a sports-activity vehicle. There’s a curved glass touchscreen on the dashboard and lot of glass overhead for more light. The company says it will get range of 600 kilometers on the European standard and more than 300 miles per full charge by the U.S. yardstick. It’s going into production in the second half of next year and should reach customers around the end of the year.