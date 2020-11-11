National Apprenticeship Week: jobs during the pandemic

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've lost your job due to the pandemic or are looking for a career change, an apprenticeship may be the way to go.

When times are so uncertain, it may seem unwise to start on a new career path. But this week, deemed "National Apprenticeship Week," experts argue now is a great time.

"There's incredible opportunities in it and I think we'll continue to use it and it'll continue to strengthen," said Joe Tomandl, executive director of Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship.

Historically, Wisconsin has been a leader in creating legislation in support of apprenticeships. The state established the nation's first state registered apprenticeship system in 1911.

An official with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said it's this pioneering spirit that makes Wisconsin a good place to enter an apprenticeship, even during a pandemic.

"It has always been seen and said as the best kept secret in Wisconsin," said Joshua Johnson, State Director of Apprenticeship at DWD.

While many industries considered "non-essential" have seen layoffs during lockdown, essential industries are still on the move. It's these industries that often provide apprenticeship programs.

"We plan to target those individuals that may have been laid off or been part of a business closure," Johnson said.

Apprenticeships can also be useful for people switching careers. They offer an opportunity to earn money while learning new skills.

"They get to make that livable wage to still be able to support their family while growing in their career," said Katie Metko, Apprenticeship Manager at Northcentral Technical College.

As more industries look to add apprentices to their rosters, job seekers could see even more opportunities in new fields.

