Military-backed party rejects Myanmar election as unfair

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military-backed main opposition party says it is rejecting the results of last weekend’s general election, citing unfairness. An unofficial tabulation of the vote from the election showed Tuesday that the ruling National League for Democracy party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi won a majority of seats in Parliament, giving it a second five-year term in power. In a news conference Wednesday in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, an official from the Union Solidarity and Development Party read a statement demanding that the Union Election Commission hold another vote, and work with the military so that the election can be free, fair and unbiased.