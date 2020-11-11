Marshfield Professional Police Association condemns Chief Gramza, calls for termination

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marshfield Professional Police Association (MPPA) is condemning the actions of Police Chief Rick Gramza.

On Tuesday, the MPPA unanimously approved a Vote of No Confidence against him. They also call for the Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to immediately terminate Gramza.

"Police officers are expected to adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards, and the same should be true when it comes to those entrusted to lead a law enforcement agency," the letter reads. "We cannot allow officers or anyone else to be victimized by leaders that betray the oaths that officers take to serve the interests of justice, and we implore our city's leaders to take whatever actions are nece3ssary to protect the dedicated men and women that serve this community and ensure that this type of abuse of power can never happen again."

Chief Gramza is facing several criminal charges, including fourth degree sexual assault.

Read the full letter below:

(APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW)