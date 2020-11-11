Louis Dreyfus to sell 45% stake to Abu Dhabi wealth fund

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s biggest grain exporting houses has signed an agreement to sell a 45% stake to the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, both companies announced. The development comes as the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven desert sheikhdoms, seeks to improve its food security. Louis Dreyfus Company, a family-owned commodities trading giant, reached the deal Wednesday to sell an indirect equity stake to Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies. Louis Dreyfus also said that it signed a long-term commercial supply agreement with the state-owned Emirati company.