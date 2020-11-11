LIST: Veterans Day events in North Central Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WAOW)— On this Veterans Day, News 9 WAOW is honoring those who have served the country, and highlighting the ways North central Wisconsin is showing its support.

Church Mutual Insurance Company has a surprise to honor those who have served our country. It's in the form of a new bronze sculpture that will be unveiled at the recently opened Northwoods veterans post in Merrill.

The sculpture will be presented by Church Mutual's president and CEO to VFW Post 1638, honoring military chaplains and their sacrifices.

The recently opened post will house the nation's only official registry of military chaplains.

Many other communities are adjusting their Veterans Day events for the pandemic. Some events may be virtual to protect veterans and those who would normally be in attendance.

Other events are in person with safety measures in place.

Some events in the area include;