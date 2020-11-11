LeMahieu removes Darling from budget committee leadership

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has removed long-time budget committee co-chair Alberta Darling from her leadership post on the panel. LeMahieu announced Wednesday that he has appointed Sen. Howard Marklein as co-chair. LeMahieu said in a statement that Marklein’s background as an accountant will help the committee navigate a difficult 2021-23 state budget. Darling has served as co-chair of the committee since 2011. Her spokesman didn’t immediately return messages Wednesday.