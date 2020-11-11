Lagarde: Recovery from pandemic could be bumpy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank Christine Lagarde says bond purchases and cheap loans to banks are likely to remain the main tools as the central bank looks at ramping up stimulus. That added some detail to her remarks at the central bank’s Oct. 28 meeting when she all but promised more stimulus would be launched at the bank’s next meeting on Dec. 10. The increase in coronavirus infections across Europe has led to predictions that the economy will go into reverse in the last months of the year. The bond purchases and long-term, ultra cheap loans to banks are ways to keep credit flowing to businesses hard hit by the pandemic.