Hungary reverses course to sharply tighten pandemic rules

10:54 am National news from the Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has imposed its strictest pandemic measures so far amid a quickly worsening situation, drastically changing course after weeks of lax restrictions and an optimistic outlook from Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The new restrictions include an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, limits on restaurants and sports events, mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, a 10-person limit on family gatherings and remote learning for high school and university students. They kicked in early Wednesday and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

Associated Press

