How will Wausau’s mask resolution work?

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- From an ordinance, to a resolution.

It may be just a one word change, but it makes all the difference in how Wausau's mask requirement is enforced.

"The committee ultimately decided on having a resolution because they thought the enforcement mechanism was maybe too harsh to start with," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

With the status as a resolution, the requirement cannot be enforced by police.

"They wanted to say hey, this is really important, we think you should comply, we think you should do your part to help people from spreading the virus, and we don't want to punish you if you don't, but you really should," Rosenberg said.

The mask proposal has been contested by some, who question a masks efficacy in stopping the pandemic.

Tammy Simon, Vice President of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety at the Marshfield Clinic, said masks do work, but only if we actually wear them.

"What we are seeing are large gatherings in the communities including school aged kids, adults, that are continuing to not comply with the mask requirements, that is when we see the increase in COVID cases," she said.

Rosenberg said she's disappointed with how political the issue of wearing a mask has become.

"I think as long as we're looking at this as a democrats vs. republicans kind of concept, we're not going to get very far," she said. "You have very close to 50/50 here, and 50/50 isn't enough to protect each other."

But she says if cases continue to rise, the resolution has the potential to turn into an ordinance, meaning police could start handing out tickets.

The resolution goes into effect Nov. 21 and expires Jan 31.