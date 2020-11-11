Health experts urge you to celebrate thanksgiving with immediate household only

(WAOW) -- As you're making plans for the holidays this year, health experts urge you to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind.

The CDC has released guidelines for the holidays that you can view here. Those guidelines are also recommended by local health officials.

"We realize that people are going to want to gather with extended family before the holidays and for the Thanksgiving holiday. Right now our recommendation would be that you don't," said Ray Przybelski with Portage County Health and Human Services.

Health experts say you should celebrate only with your immediate household, and bring any extended family and friends in virtually.

"We understand that that's a big sacrifice we're asking people to make," Przybelski said.

But, it's a sacrifice that will benefit the greater community.

If you choose to have people over or head somewhere else for the holiday, following COVID-19 guidelines is important.

"Keep sick people at home, wear face coverings and try to maintain that social distance while you're together," Przybelski said.